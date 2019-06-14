In another clip released tonight from ABC News, President Donald Trump knocked Joe Biden for changing positions because he’s being “slammed by the left.”

The Stephanopoulos interview has been making waves for Trump’s comments about being open to foreign dirt––which he’s since tried to clarify––and today ABC News obtained internal polling from the Trump campaign in March showing Trump down in key states to Biden. (The Trump camp called the polling “ancient.”)

In the new clip, Trump calls Biden a “weak guy” trying to be a “tough guy.”

EXCLUSIVE: Pres. Trump tells @GStephanopoulos Joe Biden has "recalibrated on everything." "Everything he says he's taken back two weeks later, because he's getting slammed by the left." https://t.co/j6Ua4SwTJj pic.twitter.com/C3MR5S9cQF — ABC News (@ABC) June 15, 2019

“He has recalibrated on everything,” the president continued. “”Everything he says he’s taken back two weeks later, because he’s getting slammed by the left. And he’s stuck with this stuff.”

The former veep was recently criticized for his position in favor of the Hyde Amendment––which bans federal funds from being used for abortions––and ended up changing his mind.

Biden called Trump’s comments about accepting foreign dirt on his opponents “dead wrong” in a video Friday morning.

You can watch the clip above, via ABC.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com