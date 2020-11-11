Trump’s Hail Mary Election Fraud Claim: The Polls Were Actually Illegal

With his evidence-free claims of election fraud getting no traction, President Donald Trump is lobbing a Hail Mary in an effort to back up his talk of the race having been stolen from him: The polls may have been illegal.

In a Wednesday morning tweet, the president took aim at ABC News and the Washington Post over a poll published on Oct. 28 which showed him trailing President-elect Joe Biden by 17 points in Wisconsin. The final results were much closer, as Trump lost by less than one percent.

Undoubtedly, the ABC News/Washington Post survey badly missed the mark. But the president is going many steps further than that with an absurd claim that the poll may have broken the law.

“The Fake Pollsters at @ABC/@washingtonpost produced a possibly illegal suppression Poll just before the Election showing me down 17 points in Wisconsin when, in fact, on Election Day, the race was even – & we are now preparing to win the state,” Trump wrote. “Many such ‘deplorable’ instances!”

The tweet picks up on a theme of the president’s rallies in the weeks leading up to the election. Repeatedly, Trump railed about fake polls, claiming that they were meant to suppress voter turnout. Indeed, the polls appear to have missed across the board by several points — just as they did in 2016. Yet Trump provided no basis whatsoever for his claim that the Wisconsin numbers put out by ABC and the Post may have violated the law.

Trump is scheduled, on Wednesday, to make his first public appearance since every major new organization deemed Biden the winner of the election when he visits Arlington National Cemetery to take part in a Veteran’s Day ceremony.

