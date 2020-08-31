Joe Biden’s Pittsburgh speech Monday focused on addressing the violence in cities like Kenosha and Portland, condemning the rioting, and responding to the attacks from President Donald Trump that it would only get worse in Biden’s America.

At one point, Biden brought up the Trump campaign line “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” to respond that violence is already happening and asking if people are really safe in Trump’s America.

The Trump War Room Twitter account shared the snippet of Biden just saying “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”:

Joe Biden says "You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America!" pic.twitter.com/wSKe4N1XzF — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2020

Some reporters and commentators immediately called them out for the “childish” edit:

What Biden actually did was cite what Trump's been saying *in order to refute it.* Naturally, Trump's misinformation campaign went and selectively cut the clip to make it look like Biden was confused or agreeing with Trump. These people think you are idiots & do not respect you. https://t.co/v7wkibjP80 — (((Yair Rosenberg))) (@Yair_Rosenberg) August 31, 2020

this is so childish. He's quoting Trump. jeez. https://t.co/ZldB7PZNUY — Glenn Kessler (@GlennKesslerWP) August 31, 2020

Fuller quote from Biden: "Trump & Pence are running on this, & I find it fascinating, quote, 'You won't be safe in Joe Biden's America.' And what's their proof? The violence we're seeing in Donald Trump's America." Agree or Disagree with Biden's claim, but present it accurately. https://t.co/iWv56M31hR — JERRY DUNLEAVY (@JerryDunleavy) August 31, 2020

More wild dishonesty from the Trump campaign "war room." This, left, is clipped from a coherent quote in which Biden said *Trump and Pence* argue "you won't be safe in Joe Biden's America" even though the current violence is from "Donald Trump's America." Full quote at right: pic.twitter.com/ZDq8QSrXI6 — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) August 31, 2020

To be clear: Trump's campaign has cut this video in a laughably dishonest way. Biden was quoting Trump's claim, to make the exact opposite point. [Hint: Whenever you see a video clip of just 2 or 3 seconds, there's a good chance it's not being shared in good faith.] https://t.co/n5y6VB5ywX — S.V. Dáte (@svdate) August 31, 2020

The Trump campaign responded mocking “all the triggered journalists who can’t take a joke about their candidate”:

To all the triggered journalists who can't take a joke about their candidate, it's not our fault Joe Biden was dumb enough to say this on camera. — Trump War Room – Text TRUMP to 88022 (@TrumpWarRoom) August 31, 2020

Twitter has since labeled the video “manipulated media”:

