Twitter Labels Trump Team Video ‘Manipulated Media’ After People Call Out ‘Childish’ Biden Edit

By Josh FeldmanAug 31st, 2020, 4:18 pm

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Joe Biden’s Pittsburgh speech Monday focused on addressing the violence in cities like Kenosha and Portland, condemning the rioting, and responding to the attacks from President Donald Trump that it would only get worse in Biden’s America.

At one point, Biden brought up the Trump campaign line “you won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America” to respond that violence is already happening and asking if people are really safe in Trump’s America.

The Trump War Room Twitter account shared the snippet of Biden just saying “You won’t be safe in Joe Biden’s America”:

Some reporters and commentators immediately called them out for the “childish” edit:

The Trump campaign responded mocking “all the triggered journalists who can’t take a joke about their candidate”:

Twitter has since labeled the video “manipulated media”:

Josh Feldman - Senior Editor

Josh Feldman is a Senior Editor at Mediaite. Email him here: [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @feldmaniac

