Wolf Blitzer Drops Post-Debate Bomb: Wouldn’t Be Surprised if ‘This is the Last Debate’ Between Trump and Biden

CNN’s Wolf Blitzer punctuated Tuesday night’s chaotic first presidential debate by dropping a bomb, predicting that this could be “the last presidential debate between” President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Just seconds after Tuesday night’s presidential debate at Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland, Ohio ended, Blitzer kicked off the flood of intense reactions with the hottest of all possible takes.

“This was the most chaotic presidential debate I have ever seen, and I suspect most of you if not all of you have ever seen,” Blitzer said, then added “it will certainly raise a lot of questions, raising a lot of questions about the future of a presidential debate between these two candidates.”

He then declared “I wouldn’t be surprised, by the way, if this is the last presidential debate between the president of the United States and the former vice president of the United States. But we shall see, fairly soon.”

Blitzer then gave a short summation praising Biden’s performance, and tossed to Jake Tapper with an understated “Jake, a lot to analyze and discuss.”

“Wolf, that was a hot mess inside a dumpster fire inside a train wreck,” Tapper replied, and the deluge of reactions ensued.

Watch the clip above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]