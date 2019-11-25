Senator Elizabeth Warren billionaires D-MA) has, over the course of her campaign, frequently taken on prominent billionaires. Now, the senator is going after one of the world’s richest people over a late entry in the 2020 presidential race.

Speaking at a town hall in New Hampshire, Warren denounced Bloomberg’s bid — which launched Sunday with a splashy $37 million ad buy.

“I understand rich people are going to have more shoes of the rest of us,” Warren said. “They’re going to have more cars than the rest of us. They’re going to have more houses. But they don’t get a bigger share of democracy. Especially in a Democratic primary. We need to be doing the face-to-face work that lifts every voice. That’s how we get this country to work. Not just for those at the top, but get it to work for everyone.”

The senator went on to suggest that a Bloomberg victory would send a bad message.

“We have a country that works great for billionaires,” Warren said. “Works great for corporate executives. But it’s not working for the rest of America. And if the only way that Democrats can pick a nominee is to go to the billionaires and corporate executives, then we’re going to have a country that keeps working better and better for those at the top.”

She added, “I want to see democracy work. I want to see it really work. Telling billionaires they can come and buy elections, that does not make democracy work.”

Watch above, via CSPAN.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]