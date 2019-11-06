Bill Gates today offered some criticism of Elizabeth Warren over her wealth tax proposal, making him the latest billionaire speaking out against Warren’s proposed policies and campaign platform.

Gates said, “If I had to pay $20 billion, it’s fine. But when you say I should pay $100 billion, then I’m starting to do a little math about what I have left over.”

When asked if he would meet with Warren, Gates responded, “I’m not sure how open minded she is — or that she’d even be willing to sit down with somebody who has large amounts of money.”

The 2020 candidate herself responded on Twitter tonight, “I’m always happy to meet with people, even if we have different views. @BillGates, if we get the chance, I’d love to explain exactly how much you’d pay under my wealth tax. (I promise it’s not $100 billion.)”

