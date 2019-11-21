Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) is escalating her battle with America’s rich and powerful — this time taking aim at a social media titan.

In a scathing tweet, Warren slammed Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg for secretly meeting President Donald Trump for dinner at the White House last month — as reported by NBC News.

“Amid antitrust scrutiny, Facebook is going on a charm offensive with Republican lawmakers,” Warren wrote. “And now, Mark Zuckerberg and one of Facebook’s board members—a major Trump donor—had a secret dinner with Trump. This is corruption, plain and simple.”

According to the NBC report, Zuckerberg dined with Trump and Peter Thiel while in Washington last month to testify on Capitol Hill. Facebook claimed the meeting was above board.

“As is normal for a CEO of a major U.S. company, Mark accepted an invitation to have dinner with the President and First Lady at the White House,” a Facebook spokesperson told NBC in a statement.

This latest skirmish between the Massachusetts senator and Zuckerberg follows the Facebook CEO being captured, in leaked audio, saying that a Warren presidency would pose an “existential threat” to Facebook.

