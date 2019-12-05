WATCH: 7 Year-old Girl Asks Mayor Pete Buttigieg About Abortion

2020 presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg was asked a surprisingly big question by a 7 year-old girl, who shared her own views on a woman’s right to choose, and asked the candidate for his.

The South Bend mayor took questions at a town hall meeting in Henniker, New Hampshire on Thursday, and gave the last question to a young voter who had strong feelings about abortion rights.

Standing on a chair, the little girl said “Mayor Buttigieg, I have listened to you in the debates, and learned some stuff about you, and that you believe in a woman’s right to choose about her own body.”

“I agree with that, no one should mess with or choose about my body, and my parents because I’m still a child,” she continued.

“You sound pretty sophisticated for a child. Do you mind if I ask how old you are?” Buttigieg asked.

“I don’t mind,” the girl replied.

After a pause and some laughter, Buttigieg asked “Well how old are you?”, to which the girl replied “Seven.”

“Really? Well you’re ahead of your time,” Buttigieg said, then asked her to continue.

“I believe that you make your decision on whether you’re going to have a child, and then your decision is made, and the abortion is not part of it,” the girl said, and asked “What do you think about that?”

“Well, thanks for speaking up about this, and thanks for being here, and I wish I was as tuned in to big issues when I was 7 as you seem to be,” Buttigieg said, then answered “This is a hard issue for a lot of people because they believe different things.”

He went on to say that “this choice, it’s about drawing a line, and we might each, following our own beliefs, have a different idea about where to draw the line.”

“What I hope everybody, or at least most of us can agree on, is who gets to draw the line,” Buttigieg continued. “And that’s the person making the decision, that’s the woman in question. And I trust women to make that choice. I don’t think that choice is easy, I know that it’s not going to be any better because the government’s saying what it ought to be, I trust women to make that choice. And it sounds like you and I view this issue the same.”

Watch the clip above, via NowThis Politics.

