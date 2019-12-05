The voter who got in a confrontation with Biden — who refused to give his name but said he is a registered independent — almost got in a fight with another voter after the event. He also said Biden is “senile, anyhow” https://t.co/DyMpBoxF2E pic.twitter.com/8cWzYbwt7m — Emily Larsen (@emilyelarsen) December 5, 2019

The voter who confronted former Vice President Joe Biden at a forum in New Hampton, IA Thursday went on to mix it up with another voter after the event.

According to the Washington Examiner, the voter — who declined to identify himself — bashed Biden after the event concluded, and called on him to drop out of the presidential race.

“[Biden] is so old, he’s senile anyhow” the man said. “It was all softball stuff, he don’t want to answer the hard stuff.”

A man was seen approaching the gentleman, who was seated, from behind.

“Why don’t you just get outta here?” The second man said.

The first man turned around to face him.

“Stick it up your ass, fella.” He said. Then he stood up and added, “Do you wanna throw me out?”

The confrontation, posted by the Examiner’s Emily Larsen, lasted for about 30 seconds before the man walked away.

During the forum, the man confronted Biden on his son Hunter — accusing the elder Biden of “selling access to the president.”

“You’re a damn liar, man,” Biden shot back.

Debate is also raging about whether Biden called the man “fat,” or was trying to say the word “facts.”

Watch above, via Twitter.

