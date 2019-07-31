Opening statements during the CNN Democratic debates on Wednesday ground to a halt after protesters heckled New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio and New Jersey Sen. Cory Booker.

Booker’s opening statement was momentarily stopped due to the protestors drowning out his statement.

According to reports, the protestors were chanting “Fire Pantaleo” in reference to NYPD Officer Daniel Pantaleo, who put Eric Garner into a fatal chokehold five years ago. The Department of Justice recently announced it would not charge Pantaleo and dropped the case.

Whole debate interrupted with “FIRE PANTALEO” chants aimed at de Blasio. Pantaleo is the Staten Island cop involved in Eric Garner death. — Josh Dawsey (@jdawsey1) August 1, 2019

“Fire Pantaleo” appears to be the audience chant. Daniel Pantaleo is the NYPD officer who put Eric Garner in a fatal chokehold. Protestors have called on Bill de Blasio to fire him; De Blasio has so far declined. — Michael M. Grynbaum (@grynbaum) August 1, 2019

It was unclear why protestors interrupted Booker with the chants, as he was a U.S. Senator representing New Jersey at the time of Garner’s death.

A single heckler could also be heard chanting during de Blasio’s opening statement, but it wasn’t enough to drown him out.

