Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden when campaigning in Claremont, New Hampshire this afternoon, was confronted by climate activists who were not pleased with the former Vice President’s position on climate change.

Biden was shaking hands and greeting supporters when the group of protesters began yelling.

“My generation will pay for the corners that you cut dude, don’t forget,” one protester shouted.

Another protester began yelling to Biden, “listen to the kids.”

The protesters were holding one larger banner sign with 2050 on it while individual protesters had smaller signs.

The group then launched into a chant, “2050 is too late, 2050 is too late…”

Biden then spoke with the protesters, and attempted to reason with them and have a conversation – to no avail.

The activists could be heard stating that waiting till 2050 is too long to wait till addressing climate change, Biden’s statements could not be heard on the tape of the incident.

The group of activists could be heard becoming irritated. An aide then pulled Biden from the conversation and left the venue.

