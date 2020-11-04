Former Vice President Joe Biden is set to speak Wednesday afternoon on the state of the race, which as of this posting is up in the air.

A number of outlets projected a Biden win in Wisconsin earlier, giving the Democratic candidate decent chances of winning the election when all the votes are in.

President Donald Trump could still very well pull out a victory, but since election night he has been making false claims of victory and voter fraud. Trump is set to hold a press conference this afternoon as well.

You can watch Biden live above, via Bloomberg.

