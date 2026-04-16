Stephen Colbert Scolds JD Vance for Chiding Pope Leo: ‘Go Back to Your Pew’

Stephen Colbert scolded Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday night for lecturing Pope Leo XIV on “matters of theology” after President Donald Trump attacked the pontiff publicly on social media.

Speaking at a Turning Point USA event at the University of Georgia, Tuesday, Vance urged Pope Leo to “be careful” when weighing in on theological issues, responding to the pontiff’s repeated denunciations of the war in Iran and his calls for peace.

Vance’s comments came after Trump took to social media to blast the pope as “WEAK” in an online screed on Monday. Pope Leo responded by telling reporters he had “no fear” of the Trump administration and will continue to “speak out loudly” in delivering what he described as the message of the Gospel, saying it was his duty to do so.

During Wednesday’s opening monologue on The Late Show, Colbert couldn’t resist leaning in.

Rolling back the clip of the vice president at Turning Point USA’s event, Colbert cracked that “every time” the president has a “scandal” it’s “Vance’s job to get out there to receive a swift kick in the nuts.”

Colbert then delivered a message directly to the vice president: “Wow! Hey, hey, hey, JD. I know you’re Catholic, but you joined in 2019. Okay? I’ve been genuflecting since the mid-1960s. And let me tell you, brother. Okay? I think, I think you’re out–”

As the audience applause drowned him out, he mockingly hushed them down, adding, “No! I got something to say!”

“I think you’re out over your Catholic skis here, okay?” he said. “I think it’s time for you to sit down. Then stand back up. Then kneel. Then stand again. Then shake hands with people around you. Then kneel a little more. Then go take communion.”

“And then,” Colbert continued. “Go back to your pew for some more kneeling because you’re not sneaking out of here after communion.”

The host then concluded, “You know who left the last supper early? Judas!”

Watch above via CBS.

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