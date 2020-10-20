WATCH LIVE: President Trump Campaigns in Pennsylvania

President Donald Trump is holding another campaign rally in Pennsylvania Tuesday night.

The rally comes two days before the final debate. The Commission on Presidential Debates announced they would be enforcing rules by muting candidates while the other is giving their two-minute answers on the topics chosen by the moderator. The Trump campaign slammed the move but said the president will still attend.

Prior to leaving for Pennsylvania, Trump sat down for an interview with 60 Minutes’ Lesley Stahl. According to reports, he abruptly ended it early, and he subsequently took to Twitter to go after Stahl and threaten to post video from their interview himself, saying it was “FAKE and BIASED.”

You can watch the rally live above, via Fox News.

