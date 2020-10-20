CNN political analyst Paul Begala unleashed a primal scream when asked what Democrats are feeling in the final days of the 2020 election, even as Democratic challenger Joe Biden appears to holds a nearly 10-point lead over President Donald Trump in national polls.

Appearing on OutFront alongside Republican pollster Ed Goeas and CNN analyst Abby Phillip, the former political strategist to President Bill Clinton acknowledged that his fellow Democrats are confronting an overwhelming number of emotions.

Currently, the FiveThirtyEight national polling average has Biden leading by more than 10 percentage points and also gives him a six out of seven chance of winning the election with an estimated margin of more than 150 electoral votes. Even after Goeas contrasted 2020 with 2016 by noting that Biden’s favorables are 18 percentage points higher than Hillary Clinton’s, Begala still channeled the collective angst of those trying to unseat Trump.

“Are Democrats feeling confident right now or if so, do they do so at their own peril?” Burnett asked.

“They do so at their peril, Erin, you’re exactly right,” Begala acknowledged. “They’re not overconfident, believe me. They’re living in this border town between passionate and panicked. In fact, I talk to Democrats all the time, the most common thing that Democrats say is: ‘AAAGGGHHHH!'”

After cracking up at his own high-volume joke, which prompted bemused smiles from his co-panelists, Begala added: “They’re scared to death. And they’re highly motivated. And I want them to be that way. I’m sorry to scream in your ear, Erin. But that’s what they say, seriously, you call them, that’s what they say, a primal scream at the prospect that somehow Trump might get a second term. So they’re highly motivated.”

Watch the video above, via CNN.

