With two days to go until Election Day, President Donald Trump is kicking off his Sunday with a campaign rally in Michigan.

The current RCP average of polls has Joe Biden leading the president by 6.6 points, but Trump has been to Michigan quite a bit in the final leg of the campaign — and will be there again tomorrow — in the hopes of winning the key state.

You can watch live above, via Fox News.

