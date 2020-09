President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden are both campaigning in Minnesota Friday.

Biden campaigned in Duluth earlier in the day, and tonight Trump will be holding a campaign rally in Bemidji.

The Democratic nominee has led in recent polls out of Minnesota, though the Trump campaign is making a play for the state and thinks it has a chance of winning there.

You can watch live above, via PBS.

