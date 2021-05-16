‘We Can’t Indulge These Insane Lies’: Arizona GOP Official Calls Out Trump’s ‘Unhinged’ Election Rant

Maricopa County officials have been publicly calling out the much-derided 2020 election “audit” in Arizona, particularly some of the wilder claims being made.

On Saturday, former President Donald Trump sent out another lengthy rant pushing further baseless claims about the election and saying, “The entire Database of Maricopa County in Arizona has been DELETED!”

This was almost immediately fact-checked, including by Maricopa County recorder Stephen Richer, who made it clear he has had it with Trump’s lies.

“Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now,” he tweeted. “We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out…”

Wow. This is unhinged. I’m literally looking at our voter registration database on my other screen. Right now. We can’t indulge these insane lies any longer. As a party. As a state. As a country. This is as readily falsifiable as 2+2=5. If we don’t call this out… pic.twitter.com/5tDy1wsZg6 — Stephen Richer—Maricopa Cnty Recorder (prsnl acct) (@stephen_richer) May 15, 2021

The former president has continued pushing out statements repeating his false claims about the 2020 election. After calling him out for it, Liz Cheney was ousted from House GOP leadership last week and replaced by Elise Stefanik, who said Sunday morning on Fox News that she supports what’s going on in Arizona.

