The general consensus is that the first Trump-Biden debate was insane and off-the-rails and not exactly the most productive.

But what if “Weird Al” Yankovic was the moderator?

The musical icon teamed up with the Gregory Brothers for another debate that turned Donald Trump and Joe Biden into musical wordsmiths. Sort of.

And despite Yankovic opening by shouting “WE’RE ALL DOOMED” and ending with his desk up in flames, it was somehow less chaotic than the actual thing.

