WATCH: 5 Craziest Moments of Testimony From Absolutely Bonkers Maricopa County Election Hearing

Arizona’s Maricopa County has come under fire from Republicans over its handling of the 2022 midterm elections, where the GOP lost the gubernatorial, attorney general, and secretary of state races.

The nominees for those races, Kari Lake, Abe Hamadeh, and Mark Finchem, respectively, have yet to concede. Their supporters blasted the Maricopa Board of Supervisors on Monday over its administration of the election, including complaints about malfunctioning printers. Some of these have included insane testimonies.

Here are the five craziest bits of testimony from this absolutely-bonkers meeting.

1. The 2022 election is a win for “the cartels.”

Ben Bergquam of the Trump propaganda outlet Real America’s Voice, remarked that if the board were to go ahead with what is its duty to certify the election, the cartels would win.

“If this election is certified, the only parties that will benefit from it are the cartels,” he said.

2. The board has committed treason and should be executed for certifying the election.

An woman called the board’s seven members “traitors to the United States Constitution.” She said the board would receive a subpoena at 9:30 a.m. MT and asked “what are you hiding” for calling for the meeting at 8 a.m. She baselessly accused the board of “election crimes” and said that “not certifying the machines constitutes a form of ‘interference.’” She went on to say that the board’s “treason” is “punishable by the death penalty.” She threatened violence by invoking a JFK quote: “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible make violent revolution necessary.”

3. The two-minute speaking allotment is unconstitutional

A man lamented that the two-minute limit for speakers during public comment is unconstitutional.

“This whole process of the two minutes is a violation of our First Amendment right to petition our government and address our grievances,” he said. “You have no right to limit our time while you give government officials [that] have worked for us all the time in the world that they need to talk about what they’re gaslighting us about.”

4. Woman quotes Scripture to accuse board of being bribed

A woman quoted Psalms to go after whom she called “high and mighty politicians” who “don’t know the word ‘fairness.’”

She continued, “Which of you has any left? Not one. All your dealings are crooked. You give justice in exchange for bribes.”

She said that the board members are “born sinners, lying from their earliest words. They are poisonous deadly snakes, cobras that close their ears to the most expert of charmers.”

5. Man identified himself as a slave and labels the board as “vote traffickers, criminals.”

A man who identified himself as David Clements identified his address as “slave – that’s what I am to the system.” He called an election where the Democrats legitimately won “a national crisis” and called on the board to not certify the election results.

“You have discretion,” he said. “And when you certify something you’re saying that it’s trustworthy. There’s nothing trustworthy about this.”

Clements then baselessly accused the board of “vote trafficking.”

