Candace Owens Drops Lewd Laura Loomer Theory for Why Trump Attacked Her

The ongoing feud between MAGA influencers Candace Owens and Laura Loomer escalated even further this week as Owens suggested Loomer may have some lewd blackmail on President Donald Trump.

Trump savagely attacked Owens last Friday with a fake, very unflattering mock-up of a Time magazine cover declaring her “Vile Person of the Year.”

“Candace Owens’ stock, which was never very high, has fallen a long way,” wrote Trump. “Her attack on the First Lady of France is despicable. I believe, in this case, without verification, she is an extremely Low IQ individual!”

Earlier in the week, Loomer published on social media a police record and mugshot she claims belongs to Owens’s husband following a DUI arrest in 2023, some dirt Loomer has been teasing to release for weeks. The nasty spat between the two has involved everything from Owens shading Loomer’s appearance by claiming she looks like Jigsaw the villain from the Saw movies, to Loomer telling Owens, “God hates you.”

Owens took it one step further in her Thursday livestream — which has almost 6 million subscribers on YouTube — telling her massive audience that rumors abound about Loomer blackmailing Trump with “something to do with her having relations — that she went on Air Force One years ago” — with Trump.

Owens played a lengthy clip of Loomer attacking her alleged behavior in high school and claiming that “she has so much resentment for white girls” and that’s why she continues to attack Erika Kirk – Charlie Kirk’s widow.

“Yeah, a lot to unpack. They’re not really worth unpacking. It’s just too insane. I do genuinely believe that she is on the brink of needing to be committed again. But the point in all of these lies — met someone who goes to the club in high school, who’s going to the club in high school?” Owens began, referring to Loomer’s claims before eventually pivoting to Trump’s recent attack on her:

But this entire thing — you have to recognize what to pull away from this — is that she was going on an unhinged racist rant, and then she was able to make a demand that the president of the United States issue a Truth Social supporting her mania. And it was a demand — I want to be clear that I am told specifically that Susie Wiles was staunchly opposed to, credit to Susie Wiles — that she came up against that and said, “This is a very bad idea.” And yet Trump’s team overall conceded. The question is why? That’s a very important question. Why did Donald Trump concede to a lunatic? There has been, of course, a very long-standing rumor that it’s because she has blackmail on him, a rumor that I’m reticent to believe, right? Because it’s Laura Loomer. But it has something to do with her having relations — that she went on Air Force One years ago, as we all knew, and then began telling people that she had relations with Donald Trump. Again, it’s Laura Loomer. So don’t just take it with a grain of salt, take it with a grain of crack cocaine, okay? But the point is, we are now able to demonstrate that she’s able to force the administration’s hand.

Watch the clip above.

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