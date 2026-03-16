WH Spox Torches Conspiracy Theorists Claiming Assassination Attempt on Trump Was Staged: Need to ‘Have Their Heads Checked’

White House communications director Steven Cheung took to social media on Monday to rebut the swirling conspiracy theories that the 2024 assassination attempt on then-candidate Donald Trump was “staged.”

Cheung shared a post from a MAGA influencer, who goes by the name Brick Suit and was in the front row of Trump’s Butler, Pennsylvania, rally, during which shooter Thomas Matthew Crooks almost killed Trump, hitting the president in the ear and killing a rallygoer. The post read:

“The President’s been shot…” Those were the first words I said at Butler after I started recording. Here’s my front row view of what I saw after the shots were fired. It was not staged. Everyone saying Butler was staged can’t be trusted to discern reality.

Cheung shared the post and added, “As always, Brick Suit is correct. For those of us who were there with POTUS at Butler, anyone saying it was staged truly needs to have their heads checked out because they have no sense of reality.”

Conspiracy theories flooded the internet immediately in the aftermath of the shooting, but have rarely been commented on by the Trump White House or the MAGA right.

Brick Suit, named for his favorite article of clothing, engaged with some social media users in the comments of his post. “There is no obvious proof that this could not have been staged…Please give me just one,” one user pushed back. Brick Suit replied, “Besides people being killed and shot? Is that what you mean?”

As always, Brick Suit is correct. For those of us who were there with POTUS at Butler, anyone saying it was staged truly needs to have their heads checked out because they have no sense of reality. https://t.co/OCgczGkYnT — Steven Cheung (@StevenCheung47) March 16, 2026

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