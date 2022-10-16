Marjorie Taylor Greene Rants at Debate That Democratic Party Is ‘The Party of Child Abuse’, Opponent Replies He’ll Pray for Her

During a congressional debate on Sunday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) alleged the Democratic Party “represents grooming children and sexualizing them in school” while questioning her opponent, Marcus Flowers.

Greene made the claims during a portion of a debate — organized as part of the Atlanta Press Club’s 2022 Loudermilk-Young Debate Series — where candidates have the opportunity to ask one another questions.

When it was Greene’s turn to ask Flowers a question, she rambled on the alleged action of people in Flowers’ party, running out of the allotted time before she completed asking the question.

In response, Flowers only said that he’d pray for Greene:

GREENE: Marcus, you’re a father, and you are a representative of the Democrat Party. The Democrat Party is the party of child abuse. It’s the party that represents grooming children and sexualizing them in school, teaching anti-white racism in the terms of CRT education, and genital mutilation of kids, kids that can’t even get a driver’s license, can’t get a tattoo, and cannot vote. How do you stand there and represent the Democrat Party as a father? And do you believe in genital mutilation in children under the age of 18? And puberty blockers that have severe health consequences? MODERATOR: Time — GREENE: Because I’ve introduced a bill to ban it and make it a felony to mutilate children’s genitals. Do you stand by that? FLOWERS: Wow. That was a lot, and, God bless you, Marjorie Taylor Greene. If you truly believe that, I’m praying for you.

Afterwards, Flowers decided to instead talk about how he has met several people who “come up to me every day and tell me how they feel attacked by” Greene. He said he has been approached by children, seniors, and members of the LGBTQ community “every day,” including her own constituents.

Greene didn’t deny Flower’s assertion, stating that she “will always protect children.”

She then promoted her “Protect Children’s Innocence Act,” a proposal that she claims will “protect children who just may be confused about their identity,” rather than having “mastectomies, castration, or take dangerous drugs that have serious health consequences.”

She continued on, repeating that Flowers is representative of the Democratic Party and that the party is “representative of child abuse” and that they ignore the concerns of “detrans people,” those who have formerly identified as transgender.

Flowers rebutted that Greene is saying “extreme” lies trying to misrepresent him.

Watch above via PBS.

