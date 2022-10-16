WATCH: Debate Moderator Saying Absent Herschel Walker Will Be ‘Represented by This Empty Podium’ Goes Viral

The Atlanta Press Club hosted a Georgia Senate debate Sunday night, and one of the moderators had a viral moment after he introduced Republican candidate Herschel Walker — who had declined to appear — as being “represented by this empty podium.”

Walker had shown up on Friday to debate with the incumbent Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA) — including a notable moment where he got scolded by a moderator for getting out a prop police badge — and got some begrudging praise and backhanded compliments for meeting the very low expectations he had set and for mostly avoiding the meandering word salads he had offered in recent press interviews.

Warnock blasted Walker for his no-show Sunday, posting multiple tweets over the course of the day attacking him as “not ready to represent Georgia” and “too afraid to return to the debate stage.”

Herschel Walker is asking the people of Georgia for a job without showing up for the job interview. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 16, 2022

Herschel’s refusal to show up tonight shows us he’s not ready for the Senate. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 16, 2022

Looks like Herschel Walker was too afraid to return to the debate stage after Friday’s debate. That’s a shame because the people of Georgia deserve more. — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 17, 2022

But none of Warnock’s zingers landed quite as viciously as moderator Scott Slade’s calm voice matter-of-factly introducing the candidates:

They are, in alphabetical order: Chase Oliver, a Libertarian, he’s a businessman. Herschel Walker, a Republican, is a businessman and former professional athlete. Mr. Walker has declined to participate and is represented by an empty podium. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat, is the incumbent senator from Georgia.

The camera panned to each individual podium as Slade read out the names, with Oliver and Warnock smiling as they were introduced and the stars on the digital backdrop flying past as Walker’s podium stood alone.

The clip of Walker’s empty podium being introduced went viral on Twitter Sunday evening, inspiring a new round of memes.

Walker treating the voters of Georgia like his kids pic.twitter.com/4VscTeiSPQ — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) October 16, 2022

You’re not going to believe what Herschel Walker’s empty podium just did. pic.twitter.com/oif2AfbqeR — MeidasTouch (@MeidasTouch) October 17, 2022

Unsurprisingly, Warnock’s campaign capitalized on his opponent’s no-show, posting a video showing several moments of the lonely lectern.

Herschel Walker refused to show up because he is not ready to represent Georgia. pic.twitter.com/LhEj2Ix2hf — Reverend Raphael Warnock (@ReverendWarnock) October 16, 2022

