‘Beyond Parody’: Sen. Mike Lee Mocked for Writing Op-Ed in the Third Person Endorsing Himself

Beloved Sesame Street character Elmo is well-known for referring to himself in the third person — even the @Elmo Twitter account the show created for him adopts this voice — but it’s a lot less cute when it’s a United States Senator and not a furry red Muppet speaking this way.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) is facing a unique challenge this year from independent candidate Evan McMullin, with recent polling showing Lee with a narrow lead roughly around the margin of error and an internal poll released by the McMullin campaign even showing him with a one-point lead.

Lee’s own internal numbers may be revealing some vulnerability for the incumbent — he went on Tucker Carlson’s Fox News show last week to beg Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) to help his campaign. Romney has thus far stayed neutral and declined to endorse a candidate in the race.

As much of a spectacle as that was for Lee to go on Fox News to beg for help from his fellow Republican Senator, Sunday’s opinion page of the Salt Lake Tribune might surpass it.

The op-ed headlined “Mike Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative” had a byline of “Mike Lee.” It’s a short piece — only seven paragraphs comprised of less than 300 words — and adopts the overly earnest tone of a middle schooler’s book report.

“Mike Lee serves as a United States senator representing the state of Utah,” Mike Lee begins his op-ed writing about how great Mike Lee is. “Since taking office, Senator Lee has earned a reputation as a principled conservative. He believes elected officials are responsible for keeping the federal government within its constitutionally limited role.”

The op-ed continues, touting how “Lee serves on various [Senate] committees important to Utah,” “Senator Lee has fought for Utahns and their values,” and “Senator Lee has remained committed to advocating for limited government and fiscal responsibility throughout his career.”

It appears that the Tribune invited both candidates to submit op-eds. McMullin wrote one too, but his is in the first person — “like a normal person” would, as James Surowiecki put it.

The Salt Lake Tribune asked Mike Lee and Evan McMullin to write pieces explaining why voters should support them. McMullin, like a normal person, sent in a piece written in the first person. Lee sent in his bio, meaning he refers to himself throughout the piece as "Mike Lee." https://t.co/kgFmP8fbup — James Surowiecki (@JamesSurowiecki) October 17, 2022

Twitter, unsurprisingly, had a field day with Lee’s Elmoesque op-ed.

2/ this is comical. The instate paper published an oped by mike Lee endorsing himself in the third person? What? pic.twitter.com/KCYzxrzBCI — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) October 17, 2022

Mike Lee wasn't able to get Mitt Romney to endorse him, but he did score an endorsement from the senior senator from Utah. https://t.co/o1inMdYA4B — McKay Coppins (@mckaycoppins) October 17, 2022

Mike Lee couldn’t find anyone else to call him a “principled conservative” … so he called himself that in an entire oped he authored himself. Unreal. Not how it works, Senator! https://t.co/sO2N1QTZTh — Heath Mayo (@HeathMayo) October 17, 2022

“Since becoming a social media manager, Shelby Hintze has earned a reputation as the office hot and funny girl”, writes Shelby Hintze https://t.co/tj3pd9QLhi — Shelby Hintze (@ShelbyHintze) October 17, 2022

Can you clarify whether this was written by Senator Mike Lee or a different Mike Lee who happens to have the same name? — Ben Yelin (@byelin) October 17, 2022

In what sense is this less embarrassing than paying someone to write something nice about you? — Andrew Fleischman (@ASFleischman) October 17, 2022

Mike Lee wrote an opEd about… Mike Lee. And then Mike Lee referred himself in the third person throughout the article. Yall. These jokers are beyond parody. https://t.co/G3mUuirg3h — Michelle Kinney (@MichelleKinney) October 17, 2022

“I just want to know what Mike Lee thinks of Mike Lee,”said no one, ever. https://t.co/FEiqezcN6b — Rick Wilson (@TheRickWilson) October 17, 2022

Disclosure: Sarah Rumpf was the digital communication director on Evan McMullin’s independent presidential campaign in 2016.

