Former Manchin communications director Jonathan Kott told Fox News host Aishah Hasnie that Gov. Ron DeSantis (R-FL) was faltering on the campaign trail against former President Donald Trump because he’s a “weird guy” incapable of resonating with Republican voters.

Since announcing his candidacy, DeSantis has failed to gain significant momentum against Trump despite campaigning and meeting with voters in key swing states, such as Iowa and New Hampshire.

Kott noted that DeSantis will likely not perform well in the upcoming Republican primary debates even if Trump decides to not show up.

“His biggest problem is people are getting to know him and it turns out his record in Florida is kind of hurtful to a lot of people and hateful and it’s not resonating,” Kott told Hasnie. “He also from every report seems to be a weird guy with voters. And when you’re in Iowa and New Hampshire, you have to talk one on one to them. And I don’t think he does that really well.”

Kott mentioned Sen. Tim Scott (R-SC) has a possible Republican candidate who can distinguish himself from the crowded field at the debates due to his likeability.

He added , “Unfortunately, it’s still Donald Trump’s party until somebody takes him out.”

Despite legal troubles from the Department of Justice, Trump still dominates the Republican primary with an over 30 point lead on DeSantis, according to Real Clear Politics.

Watch above via Fox News.

