Dave Rubin Says Trump Shouldn’t Run in 2024: ‘Think About Putting Your Ego in Check for the First Time in Your Life’

Dave Rubin has repeatedly mocked “Trump Derangement Syndrome” and said a few months ago Donald Trump stood guard against “barbarians… at the gate,” but he said Thursday he doesn’t think the former president should run in 2024.

Megyn Kelly spoke with Rubin and brought up new polling that Trump still leads among Republicans for who should be the 2024 candidate. Ron DeSantis is at 12 percent, and Mike Pence is at 13 percent, while Trump is at a whopping 47 percent. (Pence and DeSantis lead among Republicans who don’t want Trump to run.)

“It’s still Trump’s party,” Kelly said.

Rubin wasn’t surprised by the poll, because Trump is “fighting the machine” and “can still bring out the rallies.”

He boasted to Kelly that he’s “more proud” now of his 2020 vote for Trump, even though “it didn’t mean he was perfect.”

“What I would prefer to happen,” Rubin said, “is that Trump acts as the advocate. Keep doing the rallies, keep fighting the media, keep doing all the dirty work, be the bodyguard, so that, say, a DeSantis/Tim Scott ticket maybe could get through.”

He proposed Trump be the one on the outside doing “the dirty work” while a statesman like DeSantis leads.

“That doesn’t sound like Trump,” Kelly remarked.

Rubin responded with a message directly to Trump:

My personal message to you is think about putting your ego in check for the first time in your life. Not because you’re not right about a lot of this stuff, but because for the health of the country and for a true healing… that’s the way we can do it.

He reiterated Trump could be the “bodyguard” accepting that the spotlight is “not totally on” him.

“I don’t know that he can do it, but to me that makes so much sense.”

Right now Trump is likely to run in 2024, and in a statement Wednesday he said Republicans won’t turn out to vote in 2022 or 2024 if the GOP does not make his big lie about the election more of a priority.

You can watch above, via SiriusXM.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com