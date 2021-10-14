Maggie Haberman Notes GOP Silence After Trump’s Telling to Republicans to Skip ’22 and ’24 Election

The New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman appeared on CNN New Day Thursday morning to discuss the latest message from the 45th president directing his followers not to vote and the Republican silence that has followed that statement.

Former President Donald Trump sent a clear message to his most loyal base of Republican voters on Wednesday afternoon, proclaiming they will not be voting in the coming midterms and subsequent general election unless the “Presidential Election Fraud of 2020” is solved.

Trump wrote, “If we don’t solve the Presidential Election Fraud of 2020 (which we have thoroughly and conclusively documented), Republicans will not be voting in ’22 or ’24. It is the single most important thing for Republicans to do.”

“Here he is again. He is saying something most Republicans in positions of authority in congressional and senate committees would like him not to be saying,” Haberman said to co-anchor Brianna Keilar. “But, Brianna, they are not saying publicly he’s got to stop doing this. They are averting their gazes and hoping it goes away and hoping not to amplify it.”

Haberman then noted we are seeing the “same reaction we have seen from Republicans in six years. What’s the harm in ignoring this or humoring him. I don’t want to go through short-term pain because I think it won’t be worth it. When in fact, Trump takes it and just goes on.”

The directive to tell GOP voters to stay away from the polls doesn’t seem to be an effective way to help win elections. It reminds of the Georgia runoff elections that led to Georgia having two Democratic Senators and a Democratically-controlled Senate due to Trump supporters not voting over baseless claims of election fraud.

“In the two runoffs, his statements about election fraud did impact turnout in those races,” Haberman continued. “The Republicans lost both races.”

Haberman is among the most dialed-in reporter on all things Trump. The best evidence of the quality of her reporting is the largely unfair animus she receives from both Trump supporters and those who loathe the former president.

Watch above via CNN.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com