‘Terribly Premature’: Pence Refuses To Answer If He Would Pardon Trump Because It ‘Assumes’ He’s Guilty

Former vice president and current 2024 GOP candidate Mike Pence refused to tell Fox News Sunday host Shannon Bream whether or not he would pardon Donald Trump if elected because promising that would “assume” his guilt.

Trump was indicted earlier this month on 37 counts by FBI special counsel Jack Smith for his handling of classified material at his Mar-a-Lago estate. If found guilty, the former president could spend the rest of his life in prison.

Various GOP candidates running against Trump have found to pardon him if they are elected to the White House in 2024. However, Trump’s former running mate and VP of four years has refuses to give an exact answer to reporters on this question.

“I would take the pardon authority very seriously. You know, I’ve been a governor. I’ve actually granted pardons to people. And there’s a very careful process for evaluating that. I would apply that to every single case in that matter,” Pence told Bream.

“I don’t understand why some of the other people running for president in the Republican primary assume that the president will be found guilty. I think it’s terribly premature and it shows really a disrespect for our judicial system. To talk about that now,” He added. “The charges in the indictment are serious and I can’t defend what is alleged. But the president’s entitled to his day in court. I think we need to let the process go forward, let the former president make his case. And for my part, I’m going to stay focused on the challenges facing the American people.”

Pence is currently polling at the bottom of the crowded GOP nominee field for 2024, while Trump, despite his legal troubles still holds a commanding lead of 52.1%, according to Real Clear Politics.

Watch above via Fox News.

