Trump Reportedly Considering Running in 2024 Without Pence

Former President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a 2024 presidential run — which should come as a surprise to absolutely no one — and is apparently considering another running mate.

Bloomberg broke the news Wednesday that Trump has “discussed alternatives to Pence as he takes stock of who he believes stood with him at the end of his term and who didn’t.”

Trump, of course, publicly attacked Pence ahead of the riots on Jan. 6, trying to pressure him to singlehandedly overturn the election (something as just a factual matter Pence absolutely could not do). And by now it’s been pretty thoroughly documented that Trump attacked Pence as Pence was being evacuated on Jan. 6.

Pence was not at CPAC and has not said anything publicly critical of Trump since the riots, but behind-the-scenes reports at the time said their relationship was at its lowest point in the days after.

The former vice president received criticism earlier Wednesday for a new op-ed that actually said, “The tragic events of Jan. 6—the most significant being the loss of life and violence at our nation’s Capitol—also deprived the American people of a substantive discussion in Congress about election integrity in America.”

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]