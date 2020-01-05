Actress Patricia Arquette won her third Golden Globe tonight for her role in Hulu’s The Act, but also dedicated much of her acceptance speech to call for political action in 2020.

Arquette also rebuked President Donald Trump threatening to bomb cultural sites in Iran if the country retaliates for the killing of a top general, sending out his threat in a Twitter thread over the weekend.

“I’m so grateful to be here and celebrate this but also I know tonight, January 5th, 2020, we’re not going to look back on this night in the history books. We will see a country on the brink of war, the United States of America. A president tweeting out a threat of 52 bombs including cultural sites young people risking their lives traveling across the world, people not knowing if bombs are going to drop on their kids’ heads. And the continent of Australia is on fire,” she said.

“So while I love my kids so much, I beg of us all to give them a better world for our kids and their kids. We have to vote in 2020. And we have to get, beg, and plead for everyone we know to vote in 2020, thank you,” Arquette concluded.

Arquette has often used her award show platform to make political statements. At the Emmys last year, she called for an end of persecution to trans people and paid tribute to her late sister Alexis Arquette.

