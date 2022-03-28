The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences prohibited reporters from asking about actor Will Smith slapping comedian Chris Rock during Sunday’s Oscars.

Smith went onto the stage and slapped Rock after the latter made a joke about the former’s wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Upon receiving the Oscar for Best Actor, Smith cried and apologized, though he did not mention Rock by name.

“I want to apologize to the Academy. I want to apologize to all my fellow nominees. This is a beautiful moment and I’m not crying for winning an award. It’s not about winning an award for me. It’s about being able to shine a light on all of the people,” said Smith. “Tim and Trevor and Zack and Saniyya and Demi and Aunjanue and the entire cast and crew of King Richard, Venus and Serena, the entire Williams family. Art imitates life. I look like the crazy father, just like they said about Richard Williams.”

Rock declined to press charges against Smith, according to the LAPD.

Inside the interview room, where reporters gathered to ask questions toward winners, the Academy tried to suppress questions about the incident.

“I caution you to not ask you questions referring to anything else in the show other than the winners on stage,” said the moderator in the room.

“I caution you not to ask questions referring to anything else in the show other than the current winners on the stage” pic.twitter.com/zv6olh2uWM — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 28, 2022

According to Indiewire, one journalist defied this edict with two-part question to Jessica Chastain, who won Best Actress, in which the second part was about Smith’s speech. The moderator prevented her from answering that part and called on another journalist.

The Academy tweeted a condemnation of the slap, though it was short and did not mention Smith by name.

“The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world,” it tweeted.

The Academy does not condone violence of any form. Tonight we are delighted to celebrate our 94th Academy Awards winners, who deserve this moment of recognition from their peers and movie lovers around the world. — The Academy (@TheAcademy) March 28, 2022

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com