A very dramatic new report from the National Enquirer alleges that Adam Sandler is suffering a major health crisis after supposedly gaining a ton of weight during quarantine. The comedy star’s spokesperson tells Mediaite that the story is unfounded. It’s possible Sandler put on a few extra pounds in quarantine, as many have during the lockdown, but his health isn’t at risk.

The Enquirer’s mean-spirited story starts off by referring to Sandler as “tubby,” then gets nastier from there. An unknown source says, “Adam’s been eating everything that isn’t nailed down! He doesn’t give a damn about how much weight he gains. He’s got a ton of money, and he’s able to make the kinds of movies he wants – without ever having to look like a movie star!” We’ll agree that the comedy star doesn’t have to look like Dwayne Johnson to be funny.

The anonymous insider further insists that Sandler is “smashing the scale at more than 230 pounds.” So, did this so-called “source” force the funnyman on to a scale before dialing the Enquirer’s hotline? A doctor who’s never treated Sandler is then quoted as saying, “If he doesn’t find a way to lose that belly fat, he’s likely to suffer a heart attack!” This doctor is basing his medical opinion on a single photo of the actor provided to him by a tabloid.

The tabloid fails to mention that Sandler has been quite physically active during the lockdown. On several occasions, the paparazzi have snapped the actor enjoying bike rides around Malibu. Sandler was also recently spotted shooting hoops outside of his Malibu home. The Uncut Gems star can also frequently be seen taking strolls on the beach with his wife and their dog. Clearly, Sandler’s not sitting around the house “stuffing his face and digging his own grave,” which is how the Enquirer classily puts it.

The actor is also focused on his career, despite the pandemic temporarily shutting down Hollywood. It was announced in May that Sandler will star as a basketball scout in the Netflix drama Hustle, which is being produced by LeBron James.

Sandler’s rep, in addition to dismissing the Enquirer’s report as flat-out “dumb,” also tells Mediaite, “Obviously they have nothing else to write about.” Listen, quarantine weight gain is a thing. There’s even a term for it: the quarantine 15. The Enquirer has essentially published a story about a movie star not looking as svelte as usual. The morbid spin on the situation is baseless.

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]