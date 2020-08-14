Kamala Kash: Biden Campaign Raises $48 Million in 48 Hours After Harris VP Pick

Joe Biden’s campaign has raised $48 million in the 48 hours after the Democratic presidential nominee named Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) as his running mate, according to Reuters.

The report comes a day after a poll showed nearly six in 10 Black voters said that they were “more likely” to vote for Biden after picking Harris, a historic choice that made her the first Black woman and Asian American on a major party presidential ticket.

Despite President Donald Trump’s attempts to disparage the team with name calling and the promotion of conspiracy theories, the campaign’s fundraising efforts are clearly flourishing.

The team has already returned the favor and slammed the president during multiple occasions — Biden faulting Trump for his reaction to Harris during their first joint appearance on Wednesday. Biden additionally called the president’s admission that he’s denying funding to the U.S. Postal Service “Pure Trump,” later adding, “He doesn’t want an election.”

The two also called for a national mask mandate on Thursday at campaign event in Delaware — Biden noting, “Every single American should be wearing a mask when they’re outside for the next three months at a minimum.”

