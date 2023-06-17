‘But You Were Wrong About Donald Trump!’ CNN’s Chris Wallace Confronts Schwarzennegger With Past Trump Slam

Celebrity former Republican California Governor Arnold Schwarzenegger told CNN anchor Chris Wallace that he believes there’s no way former President Donald Trump can win — and Wallace pointed out he’s been wrong about Trump before.

This week’s episodes of Wallace’s Max/CNN series Who’s Talking to Chris Wallace featured interviews with Schwarzenegger and Hollywood star Andy Garcia.

In his interview with Schwarzenegger, Wallace asked about the Governator’s past criticism of Trump, pointing out “you were wrong” that he would become irrelevant:

WALLACE: But you were wrong about Donald Trump! You said he’s going to be irrelevant. He’s not. In fact, he’s the leading candidate for the Republican nomination.

SCHWARZENEGGER: You know, we don’t know the future. I just predicted that. But we will see. Remember, the future still goes on. So, we will see in a few years from now how right I was or not. I cannot prove it right now, but, eventually, I think it will be true, I will be right.

WALALCE: Now, Mr. Trump has been indicted on federal charges. But most of the top Republican officials are siding with him against the special prosecutor. How do you explain that?

SCHWARZENEGGER: Well, first of all, I’m not an expert on this issue. I just can tell you one thing, that if the charges are correct, then he is going to be in deep trouble. But at the same time, I have to say that, you know, we’re always innocent until proven guilty. So, we’ll find out what the courts say in the future. But if the charges are right, I think that he is going to be in deep trouble.

WALLACE: And how worried are you about the fact that he could be re- elected president?

SCHWARZENEGGER: I’m not worried about it because I don’t think it’s going to happen. I just don’t think that you get re-elected with 30 percent or 33 percent of the people voting for you in your polls. I think that’s a great poll number amongst conservatives, but I think if you put it all together, it’s not enough. You need the swing voters, you need the independents. And so the question is can he do that? I believe he can’t.

WALLACE: In March, you put out another video about the rise of anti- Semitism in this country and around the world, here you are.

SCHWARZENEGGER: There’s never been a successful movement based on hate. I mean, think about that. The Nazis, losers, the confederacy, losers, the apartheid movement, losers, and the list goes on and on. I don’t want you to be a loser.

WALLACE: How do you explain all the hate, and what do you think it will take in the U.S. and around the world for the fever, the hate, to end?

SCHWARZENEGGER: I mean, people really are starving for something positive. There’s just so much on social media and online out there that is negative, negative, negative, negative. So, you know, I think that has an impact on people the way they feel about things.

And so what I want to do is I want to pull people out of that negativism and just make them — give them something positive to tell them that they’re good, tell them they’re training well, tell them they’re in good shape that there’s help for them and all of that stuff. And so I just — I think this is where the action is today.

And I’ve always been an optimist. I always have been a positive person. And yes, there’s a lot of things I don’t like, but it doesn’t mean I have to hate the people. And I think that’s what we have to do about racial problems that we have. You know, gay people, all this kind of stuff, immigrants, Mexicans, Russians and this and that. We just have to go and come together. It doesn’t matter who it is, no matter how different they are and respect them as human beings and try to see their point of view.