Bill Burr is speaking out about his former Mandalorian co-star Gina Carano being fired from the Disney+ series over controversial social media posts.

Last month, Disney fired Carano from its Star Wars spinoff after she shared a post suggesting that being a conservative in Hollywood is similar to being Jewish during the Holocaust.

Burr addressed the controversy on a recent episode of The Bill Bert Podcast, which he co-hosts with fellow stand-up comedian Bert Kreischer.

“It’s a weird time. Unless she did some truly horrible shit or said overtly racist shit… I don’t know. I think there are just too many channels,” Burr said.

“She was an absolute sweetheart. Super nice fucking person. And you know, whatever, somehow someone will take this video and fucking make me say something else and try to get rid of my bald action figure!” Burr joked, referring to how Hasbro discontinued the production of Carano’s Cara Dune action figure.

“I’m on that fucking show. Now, I gotta watch what the fuck I say,” added Burr, who plays bounty hunter Migs Mayfield on the series.

Burr continued, “How do you hold up you judging somebody that harshly? I’m not talking about the hardcore shit like sexual assault and rape and stuff. I’m not talking about that. Now it’s becoming, like, ‘Hey you made an ignorant comparison. There goes your dream.’ I look at that and say ‘Who the fuck stands up to that?’”

Burr previously railed against cancel culture during his Saturday Night Live monologue in October.

Last month, Carano addressed her firing during an appearance on The Ben Shapiro Show, accusing Disney of “bullying” her.

