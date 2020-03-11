<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A preview of CBS All Access animated series, Tooning Out The News, shows ‘never-Trump’ pundit Bill Kristol ‘endorsing’ Donald Trump in an effort to “ensur[e] his collapse.”

During the preview, animated anchor James Smartwood asks Kristol, “Obviously you championed the Iraq war, you plucked Sarah Palin from obscurity, will you endorse President Trump, therefore ensuring his collapse?”

“You know, that’s a good idea, I should do that, but no, I voted for Joe Biden already, last week here in the Virginia primary,” Kristol answered, to which Smartwood quickly shot back, “Oo, tough break for Joe Biden.”

“If you gave me 100% assurance that my endorsement would do in Donald Trump, I would take the hit for the country and make a fool of myself and do that,” promised Kristol.

The Big News anchor then flashed a graphic that read “Bill Kristol endorses Donald Trump,” stating, “you’ve done a great service for everyone here tonight.” He then asked, “will you champion the coronavirus as well, and that way it will also collapse.”

Stephen Colbert is to executive produce the animated series, which will launch on March 16. The series will feature daily segments that lead up to a weekly full episode of animated characters mocking the news.

The cartoon series will regularly include real guests and news figures, such as Kristol.Other guests will include Mediaite founder Dan Abrams, Congressman Eric Swalwell, and Alan Dershowitz.

