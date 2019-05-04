Bloomberg’s Confusing Avengers-Star Wars Tweet Sets Off Twitter Mockery

Avengers: Endgame has smashed box office records and may end up becoming the highest-grossing film of all time.

Bloomberg covered the news in a fairly standard article on Friday night, a week since Endgame started playing in theaters.

But the tweet they sent out in question left many confused:

A bummer for "Star Wars" fans on May the 4th: "Avengers: Endgame" is projected to eclipse "Avatar" as the highest-grossing film of all time.https://t.co/YasWNawFlv — Bloomberg (@business) May 4, 2019

You may wonder why Avengers: Endgame overtaking Avatar as the highest-grossing movie of all time would be bad news for fans of… Star Wars.

The one reference to Star Wars in the article is a note of how The Force Awakens also made a crap ton of money. It made over $2 billion and is currently in the top five highest-grossing films of all time.

Putting Star Wars and May the 4th in the tweet on a day when both are trending certainly helps draw people’s attention, but in this case the reference may have been a bit too shoehorned in and people found it confusing:

Like Dumbledore says, live long and prosper https://t.co/cYyToxpNcq — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) May 4, 2019

This tweet makes no sense on many different levels. https://t.co/AsPDkugwfY — Jeet Heer (@HeerJeet) May 4, 2019

A bummer for Lord of the Rings fans, "Goku" will not be joining the Justice League. https://t.co/PARZ5W7Lai — Nick Ross (@NickBossRoss) May 4, 2019

This is such a weird tweet. https://t.co/FSbhm0rtL6 — Jon Lovett (@jonlovett) May 4, 2019

The hell does this have to do with…. what? https://t.co/uYH1bylf5Q — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 4, 2019

Doesn’t matter, AVATAR will always be my favorite STAR WARS movie https://t.co/636Yo7SAJD — Brian Lynch (@BrianLynch) May 4, 2019

us nerds actually like each other you know https://t.co/jfp45BunX4 — Gavin Purcell (@gavinpurcell) May 4, 2019

(And in case anyone’s wondering, no, Star Wars and Avergers are not competitors, Disney owns both franchises and wins no matter what.)

[image via screengrab]

