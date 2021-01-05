Update 11:04 a.m.: Tanya Roberts has passed away at the age of 65. Her partner told TMZ that the actress died on Monday night.

Read the original story below.

Actress Tanya Roberts, known for her roles in That’s 70 Show and James Bond film A View to a Kill, was still alive despite reporting from several media outlets that she had died.

Roberts is in critical condition after she was hospitalized at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Christmas Eve, according to her longtime partner Lance O’Brien and publicist Mike Pingel.

The confusion began when Pingel asked O’Brien what happened during his latest visit to the hospital, according to The Hollywood Reporter, prompting O’Brien to say he “just said goodbye to Tanya,” presumably referring to the severity of her condition.

Pingel then confirmed to several outlets that Roberts had passed at 65, misunderstanding O’Brien’s comments.

“I did get confirmation, but that was from a very distraught person,” Pingel said of his conversation with O’Brien on Tuesday. “And so yes, this morning at 10 a.m. … the hospital did call to say that she was still alive but it’s not looking good. We will hopefully have information [soon]. It’s upsetting.”

In addition to the media, rumors of Roberts’ death even fooled her former fellow cast mates, forcing one star to set the record straight:

“I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away,” That’s 70 Show star Topher Grace wrote in a Twitter post. “She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge.”

I was so sad to hear that Tanya Roberts has passed away. She was a Bond girl, one of Charlie’s Angels, and truly a delightful person to work with. I had never acted before and, to be honest, a little nervous around her. But she couldn’t have been kinder. We’ll miss you Midge. pic.twitter.com/ewqDS3Radb — Topher Grace (@TopherGrace) January 4, 2021

“Yo bro she’s not dead,” Ashton Kutcher replied — Grace later celebrating the news with the perfect excited Kutcher GIF:

Debra Jo Rupp, who portrayed Kitty Forman alongside Roberts’ Midge Pinciotti, also took to Twitter to mourn the news, garnering her own response from Kutcher.

Tanya had a big deep hearty laugh. She was all instinct and beauty. In the first season of 70’s we had a scene in the kitchen, drinking cocktails and laughing together. She laughed, spit her drink in my face, apologized profusely and did it 3 more times.I loved her. RIP beauty. pic.twitter.com/C98Pf0Pkzg — Debra Jo Rupp (@DJRupp) January 4, 2021

Tanya Roberts is the Charlie’s Angels actor’s stage name. She was born Victoria Leigh Blum in The Bronx on October 15, 1955.

This story has been updated.

