BREAKING: Tina Turner Has Died at Age 83

Music legend Tina Turner has passed away at the age of 83.

A cause of death has not yet been announced, but according to a report by the BBC, Turner “had suffered a number of health issues in recent years including cancer, a stroke and kidney failure.”

She rose from poverty, being born into a Tennessee family of sharecroppers, to international prominence as the “Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll.”

Her musical career launched with her former husband Ike Turner included such megahits as “Proud Mary” and “River Deep, Mountain High,” but Ike’s drug addiction and violent abuse led her to divorce him in 1978.

After leaving Ike, Turner reached further heights of fame as a solo artist in the 1980s and 1990s with songs like “Let’s Stay Together,” “Steamy Windows,” “Private Dancer,” “Simply the Best,” and the theme to the James Bond movie GoldenEye. She also starred in several films, including Tommy, the 1975 rock opera by The Who, and 1985’s Mad Max Beyond Thunderdome.

She won eight Grammy Awards and was inducted into the Rock ‘n’ Roll Hall of Fame twice, once alongside Ike in 1991 and then as a solo artist in 2021.

Turner’s official Instagram page announced her passing with a photo of the star and the following message:

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Tina Turner. With her music and her boundless passion for life, she enchanted millions of fans around the world and inspired the stars of tomorrow. Today we say goodbye to a dear friend who leaves us all her greatest work: her music. All our heartfelt compassion goes out to her family. Tina, we will miss you dearly.

This is a breaking story and has been updated.

