Michael Moore Draws Heat for Suggesting ‘Precious’ Vaccine Should Be Withheld from Texas After Order to Re-Open State: ‘Crap Take’

By Marisa SarnoffMar 3rd, 2021, 3:26 pm

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is suggesting that the coronavirus vaccine be withheld from Texas following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday lifting the state mask mandate and declaring the state “100 percent” open.

“Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid,” Moore tweeted Wednesday, making sure to include a reference to the state’s recent deep freeze that left millions without water or power, and resulted in a still-unknown number of deaths. “And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks.”

Moore followed up his initial tweet with additional explanations, and said that some people in Texas should get the vaccine.

Moore’s tweet comes less than a day after political commentator Keith Olbermann was slammed for his own tweet questioning why the vaccine would go to a state whose governor has defied the advice of medical experts.

Backlash to Moore’s tweets was swift and harsh.

Texas has more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases, and more than 44,000 deaths. Around 13 percent of Texans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 6.8 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

