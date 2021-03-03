Michael Moore Draws Heat for Suggesting ‘Precious’ Vaccine Should Be Withheld from Texas After Order to Re-Open State: ‘Crap Take’

Liberal filmmaker Michael Moore is suggesting that the coronavirus vaccine be withheld from Texas following Gov. Greg Abbott’s announcement Tuesday lifting the state mask mandate and declaring the state “100 percent” open.

Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid. And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

“Texas – we hear you. You didn’t want to be part of our electrical grid,” Moore tweeted Wednesday, making sure to include a reference to the state’s recent deep freeze that left millions without water or power, and resulted in a still-unknown number of deaths. “And now you’ve removed your mask mandate & are allowing large crowds to gather. We hear you! COVID is a hoax! So u don’t need our precious vaccine. We’ll send it to ppl who are saving lives by wearing masks.”

Moore followed up his initial tweet with additional explanations, and said that some people in Texas should get the vaccine.

2. Yes, we must and will find a way to vaccinate the poor and people of color in Texas. To Texans who say, hey, it’s not me – it’s the Governor! Well, then, impeach and remove him. We’re tired of this. Don’t mess with Texas? Happy to oblige. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

3. Btw – Houston is the first city in the country to record the presence of ALL the new variants of the coronavirus. The rest of us must find a way to protect ourselves from the policies and politicians of Texas. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

4. Texas is no longer majority white. The 57% majority is Latinx and Black and Asian and Native American. So let’s do everything we can to help that majority remove the bigots and ignoramuses from office. It’s killing them, and it’s killing us. — Michael Moore (@MMFlint) March 3, 2021

Moore’s tweet comes less than a day after political commentator Keith Olbermann was slammed for his own tweet questioning why the vaccine would go to a state whose governor has defied the advice of medical experts.

Backlash to Moore’s tweets was swift and harsh.

First Keith Olbermann and now Michael Moore…don’t be like this. Don’t punish people for the decisions of their political leaders. And don’t claim to care about minorities if you’re going to say stuff like this. pic.twitter.com/bAQw9swvtE — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) March 3, 2021

There are many of us who are really struggling under the lack of leadership in our state. Folks are dying and with this new deflection mandate from the gov, more will die. This comment is not helpful. Don’t become the people you oppose. #horseshit https://t.co/ZkoB7L8hEK — Brené Brown (@BreneBrown) March 3, 2021

Texas’ governor no more represents all Texans than Trump represented all Americans. Crap take, Mike. Do better. — John Pavlovitz (@johnpavlovitz) March 3, 2021

I was right about you all along — Brooke Binkowski (@brooklynmarie) March 3, 2021

Quite a statement from someone who believes in Universal Healthcare. “Universal Healthcare! (unless we don’t like your opinions)” — Libertarian Party of Texas (@LPTexas) March 3, 2021

Texas has more than 2.6 million coronavirus cases, and more than 44,000 deaths. Around 13 percent of Texans have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 6.8 percent of the state is fully vaccinated.

