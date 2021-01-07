Britney Spears’ Ex-Husband Jason Alexander Spotted At Capitol Riots

Britney Spears’ ex-husband of 55 hours, Jason Alexander, was one of the Trump supporters who attended the riots at the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday.

Alexander, a childhood friend of Spears’, gained brief infamy in 2004 when he tied the knot with the pop star in Las Vegas on New Year’s. The marriage was annulled just 55 hours later after Spears had a change of heart.

A Spears fan account shared a Facebook post from a person said to be Alexander’s cousin, who included a selfie of Alexander wearing a Trump 45 beanie at Wednesday’s protest.

“I’m also processing the fact that my dumbass cousin (who also married Britney Spears for 55 hours) is on Capitol Hill,” wrote the Facebook user. “I’m really related to a domestic terrorist.”

Britney Spears’ ex fiancé for 55 hours was one of the insurrectionists who invaded the U.S. Capitol yesterday. pic.twitter.com/YuAGLQpAsp — Britney Fan (@BritneyHiatus) January 7, 2021

This isn’t the first protest that Alexander has been spotted attending. Last August, he joined the #FreeBritney movement in Los Angeles, where hundreds of the singer’s fans marched to protest her conservatorship. As we’ve noted, Spears is in an ongoing legal battle against her dad to have him removed as her conservator.

Meanwhile, musicians Ariel Pink and John Maus also attended the violent riot at the Capitol, resulting in major backlash from their fans on social media.

