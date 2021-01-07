comScore

Musicians Ariel Pink and John Maus Under Fire After Being Spotted at Capitol Riot

By Leia IdlibyJan 7th, 2021, 1:24 pm

Ben Horton/Getty Images

Musicians Ariel Pink and John Maus both attended the violent riot that ended up taking over the Capitol Building on Wednesday, catching heat from their fans.

Pink admitted to being at the pro-Trump protest after filmmaker Alex Lee Moyer posted a picture with Pink and Maus in a D.C. hotel room, forcing Pink to reveal that he was there to “peacefully show [his] support for the president.”

“The day we almost died but had a great time instead,” read the caption of Moyer’s private Instagram post of the trio, which was later shared publicly by a Twitter user.

Moyer further exposed herself and Maus by sharing a video of him at the Capitol to her Instagram story:

“I attended the rally on the White House lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap,” Pink wrote later to a disappointed Twitter user. “Case closed.”

“All the people at these events deserve whats coming to them. They took the risk knowing full well what might happen. BLM protests over the past 6 months are not informed about the pandemic?” he added after the Twitter user noted the riot also occurred amid a pandemic.

Both musicians are currently trending on Twitter, Pink at number five, as angry fans continue to express their shock and disappointment.

