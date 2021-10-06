Britney Spears Torches Entire Family in Searing Post About How They Failed Her Amid Conservatorship

Britney Spears, recently freed from her father Jamie’s control, has blasted her entire family for failing to help her amid her conservatorship.

The pop star, still under a conservatorship with her father’s replacement CPA John Zabel, shared an image on Instagram showing two women underwater — one swimming down to check on the other as she lies on her back.

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister,” she wrote. ”

She then went on to share how she relates to the image, writing, “I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”

Mincing no words, Spears then blasted her family for failing to help her for years and later changing tune once the details of her conservatorship went public.

“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can fuck with you !!!!” she wrote. “Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life.”

This is not the first time Spears has spoken out against her family, saying in her June 2021 testimony that she wants to sue her family for doing “nothing” throughout her conservatorship.

In July 2021, she posted a picture to Instagram that read, “Take me as I am or kiss my ass eat shit and step on Legos,” and went on to call out her critics and her sister Jamie Lynn in the caption.

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes !!!!! My so-called support system hurt me deeply !!!! This conservatorship killed my dreams … so all I have is hope and hope is the only thing in this world that is very hard to kill,” she wrote. “Yet people still try !!!!”

In another, since-deleted Instagram post, Spears called out those who have started to share their support only after her conservatorship battle was given public attention.

“Never forget who ignored you when you needed them, and who helped you before you even had to ask,” she wrote, adding, “There’s nothing worse than when the people closest to you, who never showed up for you, post things in regards to your situation, whatever it may be, and speak righteously for support.”

“How dare the people you love the most say anything at all — did they even put a hand out to lift me up at the TIME!!!???” she continued. “How dare you make it public that NOW you CARE — did you put your hand out when I was drowning??? Again, NO.”

