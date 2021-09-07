<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Joe Rogan went after Jim Acosta and CNN for claiming that Ivermectin, a controversial anti-parasite drug the podcaster used to treat Covid-19, is a “horse dewormer.”

“Well, well well, if it isn’t old ‘Horse Worm Rogan,'” guest Tom Segura cracked on Tuesday’s episode of The Joe Rogan Experience, referring to the outrage Rogan sparked by taking Ivermectin despite warnings against the drug from public health officials.

Rogan appreciated Segura’s quip and responded by asking, “Bro, do I have to sue CNN?” over their coverage of his coronavirus treatment.

“They’re making shit up!” Rogan continued. “They keep saying I’m taking horse dewormer. I literally got it from a doctor. It’s an American company. They won the Nobel Prize in 2015 for use in human beings and CNN is saying I’m taking horse dewormer. They must know that’s a lie.”

The scientists who developed the drug did win the Nobel Prize in Physiology and Medicine in 2015, as the foundation concluded that the drug “revolutionized therapy for patients suffering from devastating parasitic diseases.”

Segura noted that a lot of outlets and people have labeled the drug as a horse dewormer, prompting Rogan to exclaim, “If the internet says it, who cares. But CNN is saying it. Jim Acosta!”

While Ivermectin is used to treat humans, versions of the drug are also used to deworm livestock, and the FDA has warned that they have “not authorized or approved ivermectin for use in preventing or treating COVID-19 in humans or animals,” adding that they have “received multiple reports of patients who have required medical attention, including hospitalization, after self-medicating with ivermectin intended for livestock.”

Rogan went on to claim that several doctors suggest he take the medication, claiming that it’s a “blocker” of viral replicase — a word Rogan struggled to pronounce.

“CNN was saying I am a distributor of misinformation,” he said, adding, “I don’t know what’s going on, man. You know, there is a lot of speculation. One of the speculations involves the emergency use authorization for the vaccines. That, in order for there to be an emergency use authorization, there has to be no treatment for a disease.”

Rogan reasoned that because Ivermectin can treat coronavirus, the drug has received pushback from medical experts who are “pretending they don’t really work or they are conspiracy theories.”

“The grand conspiracy is that the pharmaceutical companies are in cahoots to try and make anybody who takes this stuff look crazy,” he said. “But what’s crazy is look how better I got [sic]! I got better pretty quick, bitch.”

Watch above, via YouTube.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com