Megan thee Stallion clarified the details in an incident that led to the arrest of rapper Tory Lanez over the weekend, explaining to fans that she was shot multiple times — sparking Twitter to explode with calls to discover who hurt the beloved star.

Stallion was reportedly present during the Lanez incident, who was arrested for having a concealed weapon in his vehicle after officers received reports of shots fired in Hollywood Hills.

The initial report also claimed that everyone in the car was detained, but Stallion took to Instagram to clarify that this was not the case and that she was actually a victim of the crime, as she was shot multiple times.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

The original TMZ report claimed that Stallion cut on her foot on glass, which led to the police search. The tabloid site has updated their report following the her statement, but there has been no news regarding who shot the beloved rapper.

News of Stallion’s injury took Twitter by storm — many of her fans, including pundits, journalists, and other artists are wishing her a speedy recovery and calling to discover #WhoShotMeg?

What the hell is going on? First of all, who the hell shot @theestallion?!? Also, what the hell is going on??? pic.twitter.com/Wg7CZShmgh — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) July 15, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion got shot?!?!?! By WHO?!!? — Karen Attiah (@KarenAttiah) July 15, 2020

protect Megan thee Stallion at all costs 😔 — The FADER (@thefader) July 15, 2020

Wowww… Thank God Megan will be okay. But 2020, I’m about done with you. pic.twitter.com/TISwGhSfsk — Gia Peppers (@GiaPeppers) July 15, 2020

Megan Thee Stallion got shot over the weekend?!?! What is even happening? https://t.co/lB82kHPSrn — Nola Thee Journalist (@NolaMarianna) July 15, 2020

y’all tried to kill megan? — jay (@JAYVERSACE) July 15, 2020

So happy that Megan is okay. Why the fuck would anyone shoot that girl??? She is literally the sweetest, most hard working, don’t do shit to nobody. Whoever did this, you need help. — YBT (@yungbabytate) July 15, 2020

🥴🥴🥴 they shot at megan??? pic.twitter.com/PDTopVf6UD — Lauren Chanel Allen (@MichelleHux) July 15, 2020

Protect Thee Stallion at all costs — Kozza (@Kozza) July 15, 2020

so glad Megan Thee Stallion is ok and expected to make a full recovery 🙏 https://t.co/Hyy41Tef3P — Laura Kramer (@Laura_Kramer) July 15, 2020

Protect Megan Thee Stallion at all costs. — Mariah Tyler (@mphbox) July 15, 2020

Let Me Put on My BLACK AIR FORCE 1’s Im About to Find Out WHO SHOT MEG????? pic.twitter.com/kCsv35dK7U — King Roy (@RoyIsThaTruth) July 15, 2020

Have a tip we should know? [email protected]