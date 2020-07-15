comScore

#WhoShotMeg Trends After Megan Thee Stallion Says She Was Shot Multiple Times Over Weekend

By Leia IdlibyJul 15th, 2020, 3:48 pm

Megan thee Stallion clarified the details in an incident that led to the arrest of rapper Tory Lanez over the weekend, explaining to fans that she was shot multiple times — sparking Twitter to explode with calls to discover who hurt the beloved star.

Stallion was reportedly present during the Lanez incident, who was arrested for having a concealed weapon in his vehicle after officers received reports of shots fired in Hollywood Hills.

The initial report also claimed that everyone in the car was detained, but Stallion took to Instagram to clarify that this was not the case and that she was actually a victim of the crime, as she was shot multiple times.

“On Sunday morning, I suffered gunshot wounds, as a result of a crime that was committed against me and done with the intention to physically harm me,” she wrote in an Instagram post. “I was never arrested, the police officers drove me to the hospital where I underwent surgery to remove the bullets. I’m incredibly grateful to be alive and that I’m expected to make a full recovery, but it was important for me to clarify the details about this traumatic night.”

The original TMZ report claimed that Stallion cut on her foot on glass, which led to the police search. The tabloid site has updated their report following the her statement, but there has been no news regarding who shot the beloved rapper.

News of Stallion’s injury took Twitter by storm — many of her fans, including pundits, journalists, and other artists are wishing her a speedy recovery and calling to discover #WhoShotMeg?

