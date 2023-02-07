Chelsea Handler Blasts Marjorie Taylor Greene Complaining About ‘Miserable’ Life: ‘Go Work at Foot Locker, B*tch’

Comedian Chelsea Handler went after Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene after she complained about how miserable her life had become since taking office in 2021.

Greene recently appeared on Glenn Greenwald’s podcast System Update last Friday to discuss her time in office.

During the interview, she lamented that “becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable.”

“The nature of this job. It keeps members of Congress and Senators in Washington so much of the time — too much of the time to be honest with you, that we don’t get to go home and spend more time with our families, our friends, and, you know, all in our district or maybe just be regular people because this job is so demanding and it’s turned into practically year-round,” Greene said.

Greene said that’s exactly how Washington becomes a “social club” that politicians fall into.

“I have no interest in that, I really don’t. And I’ll tell you why. Becoming a member of Congress has made my life miserable,” Greene said. “I made a lot more money before I got here. I’ve lost money since I’ve gotten here. I have people come up to me and say crazy things to me out of the blue in public places that they believe cause they read it on the internet or saw it on some news show about me. So it’s not a life that I think is like something that I enjoy because I don’t enjoy it.”

On Monday night, Handler reacted to this interview clip during the opening of The Daily Show, which she’s guest hosting.

“Marjorie Taylor Greene, aka capital storming Barbie, hates her job, which is so funny because the rest of us also hate her having her job,” Handler joked.

She targeted Greene’s comment about how politicians can’t be “regular people” since they’re in Washington a majority of the time.

“First of all, you’re not a regular person, you moron. You’re a congressperson because you campaigned and somehow won, which requires you to work year-round,” Handler said, “I also don’t wanna work year-round, and that’s why I don’t!”

“To quote Kim K for a second, ‘Get your f*cking ass up and work,'” she added. “The point is, if you don’t like being in Congress, then go work at Foot Locker, bitch.”

The comedian joked about Greene lamenting that people come up to her in public spaces and tell her crazy things they read on the internet.

“Well, if that’s not the pot calling the kettle, QAnon,” Handler said as the live studio audience burst into laughter.

“This woman thought 911 was a hoax — that the Clintons killed JFK Jr. and that Jews are in charge of space lasers — But please don’t come at her with some crazy ideas. She might believe them,” Handler concluded.

Watch above via The Daily Show.

