Chelsea Handler Jokingly Praises Republicans For Finally ‘Making a State of the Union Watchable’

Chelsea Handler praised Republicans for making Tuesday’s State of the Union bearable to watch.

During her week long stint as a guest host of The Daily Show, Handler shared her take aways from the speech, which she watched for the very first time.

“I’m gonna be honest, I have never watched the State of the Union before because I have a life. So I wasn’t looking forward to it, but I’m glad I tuned in because it wasn’t nearly as boring as I thought it would be,” Handler said.

“In fact, it’s apparently got a bit of a UFC slash junior high cafeteria vibe, now. Even before the speech started, things started getting rowdy,” Handler said referencing Senator Mitt Romney’s (R-UT) clash with fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY).

Romney was upset to see disgraced Congressman George Santos with a front-row seat at the speech and told him, “You don’t belong here.”

After playing a clip of the exchange, Handler said, “I would like to go on the record tonight and say that I am sexually attracted to Mitt Romney. It’s not the first time and it won’t be the last time. I don’t even care that he’s a Republican or a Mormon. In fact, since he’s a Mormon, he’ll be open to another wife and if not, he’s a Republican. So he’ll be open to having an affair.”

Handler moved on to the actual speech which was riddled with heckling from Republicans in the chamber.

“And then when Biden actually started talking, his Republican friends across the aisle were not having it,” Handler said. “Republicans were acting like wild animals and I liked it!”

“Keep this up, you guys. You finally made a State of the Union watchable. Marjorie Taylor Greene stood up during the speech and screamed out, ‘Liar.’ And then George Santo stood up and is like, ‘Over here,'” Handler joked, waving her hands in the air.

“What are we gonna do about Marjorie Taylor Greene? I mean, she’s like one of those dogs that needs a big backyard to run outside and expend all of her energy. But instead, she’s stuck living inside a one-bedroom apartment, slamming her head against the wall. When are they gonna put this woman on Real Housewives of Atlanta?” Handler said.

She even highlighted both Greene and Senator Kyrsten Sinema’s (I-AZ) outfits.

“And to be fair, MTG wasn’t the only one dressed like a lunatic last night. Look at the outfit Kyrsten Sinema chose to wear. She looks like she’s going to a quinceañera as the piñata,” Handler concluded.

Watch above on The Daily Show.

Have a tip we should know? tips@mediaite.com