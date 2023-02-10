Chelsea Handler Mocks China’s Demands for Return of Spy Balloon: Paul Pelosi’s Attacker ‘Doesn’t Get His Hammer Back’

Comedian Chelsea Handler mocked China’s demands for the return of the debris of the spy balloon that was shot down in Atlantic waters after crossing the continental United States.

During the Thursday night episode of The Daily Show, which Handler is guest hosting after the departure of Trevor Noah, she addressed the U.S. military takedown of the Chinese spy balloon.

Handler first played a clip from ABC which discussed the recovery of the balloon and search efforts by the U.S. to recover as much debris as possible.

The clip has ABC’s Martha Raddatz narrating, saying “The massive recovery effort now underway. Unmanned underwater vehicles seeking out wreckage from the balloon’s huge technology bay the size of three buses, those vehicles also searching for possible explosives.”

“A senior US official tells me the balloon had a self-destruct capability as the US collects debris and with it information. China today declaring the airship does not belong to the United States, but to China. The Biden administration making it clear they’re not getting it back,” Raddatz said.

The camera then focused back on Handler as she said, “F*ck you China!” as the audience burst into applause.

“You sent the balloon over here to spy on us. We found it, and now it’s ours. You don’t get to demand that we return it. Just like the guy who attacked Nancy Pelosi’s husband doesn’t get his hammer back,” Handler said.

“And I don’t know about you guys, but I’m not scared about the supposed explosive self-destructing capability on a balloon. All balloons have a self-destructing capability. It’s called deflating,” Handler joked.

“Also, it doesn’t belong to us? Sorry, China, but that’s confusing. Okay. Usually when you release things, it’s for the entire world to enjoy — like Covid,” Handler said, getting a mixed reaction of groans and claps from the audience members.

Watch above via The Daily Show.

