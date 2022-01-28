Chris Brown Responds to $20 Million Lawsuit Alleging He Drugged and Raped Woman on a Yacht

Chris Brown has responded to a $20 million lawsuit alleging he drugged and raped a woman on a yacht.

According to the suit, obtained by Rolling Stone, Brown assaulted the alleged victim on a yacht docked at Diddy’s home in Miami, Florida on Dec. 20.

The suit, filed by a choreographer, dancer, and musician identified as Jane Doe, reportedly claims that the plaintiff became “disoriented, physically unstable, and started to fall in and out of sleep,” after Brown allegedly filled her cup for a second time.

“The suit claims Doe was then led down a corridor into a bedroom, where Brown closed the door and prevented her attempts to leave,” reported Rolling Stone’s Althea Legaspi. “According to the complaint, he then undressed and raped her, with Brown ejaculating inside of her and announcing ‘he was “done.”’ The next day, Brown demanded Doe take the emergency contraceptive Plan B, the suit alleges.”

Doe is now seeking $20 million for “severe emotional distress, physical manifestations of emotional distress, emotional anguish, fear, anxiety, humiliation, depression, and other physical and emotional injuries, and damages (both economic and noneconomic)” caused by Brown’s alleged conduct.

The lawsuit further claimed Doe suffered “substantial, continuing, and permanent” injuries as a result of the alleged sexual assault.

Brown responded to the lawsuit in a Friday Instagram Story:

“I hope y’all see this pattern of [cap emoji],” he wrote. “Whenever I’m releasing music or projects, ‘THEY’ try to pull some real bullshit.”

While Brown suggests that both past and present accusations launched against him are “bullshit,” he has faced multiple charges of violence and has admitted to beating his then-girlfriend Rihanna in 2009.

“Like I remember she tried to kick me, just like her beating shit, but then I really hit her. With a closed fist, like I punched her, and it busted her lip, and when I saw it I was in shock, I was ‘fu*k, why did I hit her like that?” he said in documentary Chris Brown: Welcome to my Life. “So from there she’s…spitting blood in my face, it raised me even more. It’s a real fight in the car, and we driving in the street.”

In 2017, Brown’s ex-girlfriend Karrueche Tran claimed he punched her in the stomach twice and pushed her down the stairs, ultimately winning a restraining order against the artist.

Brown was also detained in Paris on suspicion of aggravated rape in 2019, but was released without charge. In June, Brown allegedly struck a woman during an argument, but did not face any charges due to “insufficient evidence.”

